PH, US military officials visit EDCA site

PH, US military officials visit Basa Air Base

Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. (L) is congratulated by United States Indo-Pacific Command commander Admiral John Aquilino during a visit at the Basa Air Base in Pampanga on Wednesday. High-ranking military officials visited military bases that the US will get access to, as part of the expansion of the military Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the US and Philippines.