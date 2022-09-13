Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. celebrates first birthday as president

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2022 12:28 PM

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. receives a birthday cake during the commemoration of International Tree Planting Day, which happens to fall on his birthday, during a bamboo and tree planting ceremony at the San Mateo landfill in Barangay Pitong Bukawe, San Mateo, Rizal on Tuesday. 

