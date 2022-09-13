Laya na! More than 350 prisoners released from Muntinlupa

MULTIMEDIA
More than 350 prisoners released from New Bilibid Prison
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 13 2022 01:36 PM
Hundreds of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) are ceremonially released from New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday. Of the 371 PDLs released, a total of 240 served their maximum prison sentence, 31 were acquitted, 98 were released on parole or on probation.
