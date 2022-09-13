Laya na! More than 350 prisoners released from Muntinlupa

Home  >  News

More than 350 prisoners released from New Bilibid Prison

Hundreds of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) are ceremonially released from New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday. Of the 371 PDLs released, a total of 240 served their maximum prison sentence, 31 were acquitted, 98 were released on parole or on probation. 

