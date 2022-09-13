Koko, Risa file separate report on ‘sugar fiasco’

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Minority senators question Blue Ribbon committee's findings on ‘sugar fiasco’ George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 13 2022 05:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Senators Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros file their own report to dispute some of the findings of the Blue Ribbon panel's investigation on the sugar importation “fiasco”, at the Senate building in Pasay City on Tuesday. The minority senators questioned the failure of the committee report to answer questions that would address the sugar crisis as well as its failure to discuss the role played by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez in the issuance of Sugar Order No. 4 for the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar but which was declared illegal by Malacanang. Hontiveros, Pimentel dispute Blue Ribbon findings on 'sugar fiasco' Tolentino refers sugar import probe report to Senate plenary Senate panel seeks filing of raps vs Agri officials tagged in sugar fiasco Read More: Hontiveros Pimentel Risa Hontiveros Koko Pimentel sugar fiasco sugar importation Vic Rodriguez Blue Ribbon Committee Senate Blue Ribbon Blue Ribbon Senate Blue Ribbon Committee senate probe senate investigation /sports/09/15/22/look-ej-obiena-back-in-manila-after-successful-season/business/09/15/22/8th-philippine-international-motor-show-opens/overseas/09/15/22/skorea-police-arrest-woman-over-dead-children-in-suitcases/news/09/15/22/deped-hotline-receives-less-than-20-reports-of-abuse/news/09/15/22/sara-duterte-authorized-to-use-presidential-chopper-paf