Koko, Risa file separate report on ‘sugar fiasco’

Minority senators question Blue Ribbon committee's findings on ‘sugar fiasco’

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Senators Koko Pimentel and Risa Hontiveros file their own report to dispute some of the findings of the Blue Ribbon panel's investigation on the sugar importation “fiasco”, at the Senate building in Pasay City on Tuesday. The minority senators questioned the failure of the committee report to answer questions that would address the sugar crisis as well as its failure to discuss the role played by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez in the issuance of Sugar Order No. 4 for the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar but which was declared illegal by Malacanang.