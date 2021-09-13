Thousands affected by Typhoon Kiko in Northern Luzon

MULTIMEDIA

Picking up after Typhoon Kiko

Dennis Ballestros Valdez, via Reuters

Damaged buildings are seen after Typhoon Kiko passed through Sabtang, Batanes, Philippines, in this image obtained via social media on Monday. Around 23,702 persons have been affected after Typhoon Kiko battered through Region 1, Region 2, Region 3, and Cordillera Autonomous Region, according to a situational report released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council.