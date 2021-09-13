Home  >  News

Sunrise protest as school year 2021-2022 opens

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2021 11:10 AM

Teachers hold sunrise protest to mark school opening

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers hold a sunrise protest at the foot of Mendiola Bridge in Manila to mark the opening of school year 2021-2022. The group called on the government to immediately release teachers benefits and ensure promotion and recognition of teachers’ rights and welfare.

