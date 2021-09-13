Teachers hold sunrise protest to mark school opening

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sunrise protest as school year 2021-2022 opens ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 13 2021 11:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers hold a sunrise protest at the foot of Mendiola Bridge in Manila to mark the opening of school year 2021-2022. The group called on the government to immediately release teachers benefits and ensure promotion and recognition of teachers’ rights and welfare. Read More: DepEd teachers Alliance of Concerned Teachers sunrise protest /news/09/13/21/drilon-on-pharmally-deal-sino-pa-ang-kumita-rito/business/09/13/21/british-biz-group-backs-granular-lockdown-vaccination-drive/business/09/13/21/australian-watchdog-blocks-qantas-japan-airlines-deal/news/09/13/21/covid-stricken-pharmally-director-under-house-arrest/news/09/13/21/free-covid-mass-testing-urged-in-ncr