Taal volcano still under alert level 2

MULTIMEDIA

Fishing in Taal lake

Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2021 02:20 PM

A fisherman returns to shore at Taal lake as Taal Volcano emits steam plumes on Monday morning. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recommended that entry to Taal Volcano island or the Taal Permanent Danger Zone be strictly prohibited, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure as the volcano remains under Alert level 2.

Read More: Taal lake fisherman Taal Volcano Phivolcs Taal Permanent Danger Zone