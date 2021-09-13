'New Normal Education Package' for Taguig students

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taguig distributes ‘New Normal Education Package’ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 13 2021 05:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Parents receive their "New Normal Education Packag"’ at the Taguig Integrated School on Monday, the first day of school year 2021-2022 for public schools. The Taguig City government distributed complete sets of school supplies and uniforms for students currently enrolled in the city’s public schools. DepEd says SY 2021-2022 opening a 'success' as teachers lament same challenges Read More: school opening School year 2021-2022 Taguig Integrated School New Normal Education Package Taguig education COVID19 pandemic SY 2021-2022 AY 2021-2022 /business/09/13/21/phs-gross-intl-reserves-at-1085-billion-in-august/news/09/13/21/milyon-milyong-estudyante-balik-sa-distance-learning/overseas/09/13/21/afghan-evacuees-arrive-in-japan-more-expected-to-come/news/09/13/21/higit-600-bagong-kaso-ng-delta-variant-na-detect/news/09/13/21/pag-hire-ng-pgh-docs-pahirapan-dahil-sa-isyu-sa-pasahod