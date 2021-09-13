Home  >  News

Taguig distributes ‘New Normal Education Package’

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2021 05:43 PM

'New Normal Education Package' for Taguig students

Parents receive their "New Normal Education Packag"’ at the Taguig Integrated School on Monday, the first day of school year 2021-2022 for public schools. The Taguig City government distributed complete sets of school supplies and uniforms for students currently enrolled in the city’s public schools.

