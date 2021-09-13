MULTIMEDIA

2 killed, 2 injured in Pasig vehicular accident

Ralph Rodriguez, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Rescue workers respond to a vehicular accident, after a truck hit a car along the northbound lane of C5 flyover near the Ortigas interchange in Pasig City Monday morning. The 2 female passengers were reported killed and 2 injured according to local reports.





