MULTIMEDIA 2 killed, 2 injured in Pasig vehicular accident Ralph Rodriguez, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 13 2021 08:27 AM Rescue workers respond to a vehicular accident, after a truck hit a car along the northbound lane of C5 flyover near the Ortigas interchange in Pasig City Monday morning. The 2 female passengers were reported killed and 2 injured according to local reports.