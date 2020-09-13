MULTIMEDIA

Philippines deports Pemberton

Bureau of Immigration/ Handout

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Convicted killer US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, 25, goes through final immigration procedure in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City before proceeding to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for his deportation on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Pemberton took a US C-130 plane that departed 9:14 a.m. The American serviceman was pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte on Sept. 7 for killing Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude in Oct. 2014.