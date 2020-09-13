Home > News MULTIMEDIA Philippines deports Pemberton Bureau of Immigration/ Handout Posted at Sep 13 2020 12:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Convicted killer US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, 25, goes through final immigration procedure in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City before proceeding to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport for his deportation on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Pemberton took a US C-130 plane that departed 9:14 a.m. The American serviceman was pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte on Sept. 7 for killing Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude in Oct. 2014. Pemberton expresses 'sympathy' to Laude family, thanks Duterte for pardon: lawyer After Duterte pardon, American soldier Pemberton flies back to the US Read More: Joseph Scott Pemberton Camp Aguinaldo Bureau of Immigration multimedia multimedia photo /business/09/13/20/alamin-meralco-maintenance-schedule-sa-setyembre-14-20/entertainment/09/13/20/kim-chiu-di-umano-malilimutan-ang-karanasan-sa-love-thy-woman/entertainment/09/13/20/carlo-aquino-posts-a-photo-of-a-baby-gets-congratulatory-messages/news/09/13/20/pemberton-expresses-sympathy-to-laude-family-thanks-duterte-for-pardon-lawyer/sports/09/13/20/nba-lakers-overwhelm-rockets-advance-to-conference-finals