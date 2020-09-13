Home  >  News

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2020 05:48 PM

Enjoying Manila Bay's water

Children play along containment booms installed in Manila Bay on September 13, 2020, as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources resumes with laying crushed dolomite on one side of the bay. DENR has defended the project which was criticized by environmental groups.

