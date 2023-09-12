Nothing confidential here

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Colorful reminder of Martial Law ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 12 2023 06:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting a Martial Law story on a newspaper at a Manila underpass on Tuesday. The Department of Education, headed by Vice President Sara Duterte, recently confirmed there was a proposal to change some terminologies referring to the Marcos regime in the country’s basic education curriculum. COCOPEA: Private schools can keep 'Marcos' in lessons on dictatorship DepEd confirms proposal to change 'Diktadurang Marcos' in curriculum Read More: Martial Law DepEd Diktadurang Marcos Martial Law curriculum Department of Education Sara Duterte VP Sara Duterte /spotlight/09/12/23/ressa-ph-press-freedom-improving-but-still-work-to-do/overseas/09/12/23/china-seeking-deeper-ties-with-n-korea-as-kim-arrives-in-russia/classified-odd/09/12/23/rhino-kills-keeper-injures-another-in-austria-zoo/video/business/09/12/23/globe-unit-bets-on-16-b-se-asia-pet-market/entertainment/09/12/23/doja-cat-clinches-first-solo-billboard-hot-100-no-1