Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Colorful reminder of Martial Law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2023 06:11 PM

Nothing confidential here

A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting a Martial Law story on a newspaper at a Manila underpass on Tuesday. The Department of Education, headed by Vice President Sara Duterte, recently confirmed there was a proposal to change some terminologies referring to the Marcos regime in the country’s basic education curriculum. 

Read More:  Martial Law   DepEd   Diktadurang Marcos   Martial Law curriculum   Department of Education   Sara Duterte   VP Sara Duterte  