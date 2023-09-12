MULTIMEDIA
5 down on tax charges against Ressa
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 12 2023 10:20 AM | Updated as of Sep 12 2023 11:02 AM
Rappler CEO Maria Ressa faces the media on Tuesday following her acquittal of the fifth and final tax evasion charge against her and Rappler Holdings Corp. at the Pasig Regional Trial Court. The Nobel laureate has been fighting multiple charges filed during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, which she says were politically motivated.
