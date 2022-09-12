Home  >  News

Health workers question budget cuts on health

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 12 2022 12:02 PM

Workers protest against cuts on health budget

Health workers picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, as lawmakers deliberate on the 2023 budget of the Department of Health. The group protested health budget cuts and demanded for budget allotment and realignment for direct health services and workers benefits. 

