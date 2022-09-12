Workers protest against cuts on health budget

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Health workers question budget cuts on health Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 12 2022 12:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Monday, as lawmakers deliberate on the 2023 budget of the Department of Health. The group protested health budget cuts and demanded for budget allotment and realignment for direct health services and workers benefits. Read More: health workers protest health budget House of Representatives 2023 DOH budget /video/business/09/15/22/ph-transport-group-hits-grabs-acquisition-of-moveit/news/09/15/22/2023-ovp-budget-not-yet-passed-lawmaker-clarifies/news/09/15/22/ovp-mulls-charges-over-claims-on-saras-chopper-use/sports/09/15/22/look-ej-obiena-back-in-manila-after-successful-season/business/09/15/22/8th-philippine-international-motor-show-opens