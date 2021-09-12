Loose firearms seized in QC and Bulacan

MULTIMEDIA

PNP seizes loose firearms and parts of high-powered weapons in QC and Bulacan

ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine National Police arrange thousands of loose firearms and parts of high-powered weapons confiscated from a warehouse in Quezon City and Bulacan during an inquest proceeding at the National Capital Region Police Office headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City on Sunday. Violations against Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act were filed against 10 suspects arrested during the raid.