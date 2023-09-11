MULTIMEDIA

US turns over training facility to PCG

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard perform the welcome program after the turnover ceremony of the Specialized Education and Technical Building in DOTC Road, Barangay Santol, Balagtas, Bulacan on Tuesday. The turnover of the PCG’s first training facility, which cost P250M and was funded by the US, comes amid increased tensions with China and its so-called 10-dash line which encroaches on Philippine territory the South China Sea.

