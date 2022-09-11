Bongbong, supporters pay tribute to Marcos Sr.

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Supporters pay tribute to Marcos Sr. on birth anniversary Kevin Tristan Espiritu, AFP Posted at Sep 11 2022 04:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Relatives and supporters attend mass at the grave of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on the latter's 105th birth anniversary on Sunday. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., declared Sept. 12, Monday, a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte in commemoration of his father's birth anniversary. Marcos Jr leads commemoration of father's 105th birthday, vows 'rebirth of his dreams' Read More: President Ferdinand Marcos Sr Marcos Libingan ng mga Bayani BBM Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. Marcos 105th birth anniversary Marcos family Marcos supporters September 11 2022 Ferdinand Marcos Sr birthday /entertainment/09/11/22/nct-dream-returns-to-ph-in-october-with-other-groups/entertainment/09/11/22/alodia-gosiengfiao-fiance-open-up-about-their-love-story/entertainment/09/11/22/k-pop-girl-group-lapillus-graces-asap-natin-to-stage/sports/09/11/22/gilas-women-take-bronze-in-fiba-asia-u-18/overseas/09/11/22/japan-to-remove-entry-cap-in-not-so-distant-future