Bongbong, supporters pay tribute to Marcos Sr.

Supporters pay tribute to Marcos Sr. on birth anniversary

Kevin Tristan Espiritu, AFP

Relatives and supporters attend mass at the grave of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on the latter's 105th birth anniversary on Sunday. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., declared Sept. 12, Monday, a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte in commemoration of his father's birth anniversary.