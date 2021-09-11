Voter registration for #Halalan2022 at NCR malls begin

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Voter registration for #Halalan2022 at Metro Manila malls begin George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 11 2021 07:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People line up to register as voters at the Commission on Elections’ (COMELEC) national synchronized mall registration at Robinsons Place Manila on Saturday. The COMELEC partnered with Robinsons Malls, Ayala Malls, and SM Supermalls in a bid to accommodate more voter applicants as the deadline for registration nears. TINGNAN: Voter registration sa mga mall sa Metro Manila dinagsa Read More: voter registration Halalan 2022 COMELEC mall mall voter registration /sports/09/11/21/pba-phoenix-adds-to-blackwaters-woes/video/entertainment/09/11/21/ilang-obra-ni-armida-siguion-reyna-ipapasubasta/entertainment/09/11/21/boyband-ph-weighs-between-love-career-on-showtime/video/overseas/09/11/21/ika-20-anibersaryo-ng-911-attacks-gugunitain/video/entertainment/09/11/21/john-arcilla-naglabas-ng-sama-ng-loob-kontra-korapsyon