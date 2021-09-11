Voter registration for #Halalan2022 at NCR malls begin

MULTIMEDIA

Voter registration for #Halalan2022 at Metro Manila malls begin

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People line up to register as voters at the Commission on Elections’ (COMELEC) national synchronized mall registration at Robinsons Place Manila on Saturday. The COMELEC partnered with Robinsons Malls, Ayala Malls, and SM Supermalls in a bid to accommodate more voter applicants as the deadline for registration nears.



