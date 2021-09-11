'Kiko' slightly weakens after landfall

MULTIMEDIA

Typhoon Kiko slightly weakens, to bring rains over Metro Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A man removes water from his boat at the Pasig River in Baseco Compound, Tondo Manila on Saturday as dark clouds loom overhead. State weather bureau PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin that Typhoon Kiko slightly weakened hours after hitting land in Ivana, Batanes, but will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over Metro Manila.