'Kiko' slightly weakens after landfall

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Typhoon Kiko slightly weakens, to bring rains over Metro Manila George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 11 2021 02:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man removes water from his boat at the Pasig River in Baseco Compound, Tondo Manila on Saturday as dark clouds loom overhead. State weather bureau PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin that Typhoon Kiko slightly weakened hours after hitting land in Ivana, Batanes, but will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over Metro Manila. PAGASA: 'Kiko' slightly weakens after Batanes landfall, storm now over Itbayat waters Read More: Kiko PH Typhoon Kiko weather Baseco Manila boat /news/09/11/21/covid-19-vaccines-damay-sa-sunog-sa-ilocos-norte/life/09/11/21/kylie-verzosa-has-encouraging-words-for-hannah-arnold/sports/09/11/21/superstitions-keep-leylah-fernandezs-dad-from-us-open/business/09/11/21/ika-3-sunod-na-oil-price-hike-asahan-sa-setyembre-14/news/09/11/21/ph-seeks-to-boost-ties-with-us