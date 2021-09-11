Drive-through vaccinations at Quirino Grandstand

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Drive-through vaccinations continue at Quirino Grandstand George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 11 2021 04:49 PM | Updated as of Sep 11 2021 05:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health workers administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Saturday. The Manila local government recently announced children aged 12 to 17 are now allowed to pre-register at their COVID-19 vaccine registration website, despite no clear plans by the national government to immunize the age group. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine drive-thru vaccination site Manila /news/09/11/21/new-covid-cases-in-ph-hit-record-single-day-high-26303/news/09/11/21/bagyong-kiko-nanalasa-sa-cagayan-batanes/sports/09/11/21/us-open-eala-vandewinkel-fall-in-girls-doubles-play/news/09/11/21/kiko-weakens-further-as-typhoon-moves-over-batanes/life/09/11/21/shamcey-supsup-survives-covid-19-battle