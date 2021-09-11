Drive-through vaccinations at Quirino Grandstand

x

Drive-through vaccinations continue at Quirino Grandstand

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2021 04:49 PM | Updated as of Sep 11 2021 05:02 PM

Health workers administer Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Saturday. The Manila local government recently announced children aged 12 to 17 are now allowed to pre-register at their COVID-19 vaccine registration website, despite no clear plans by the national government to immunize the age group.

