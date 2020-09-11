MULTIMEDIA

Rights advocates slam Pemberton pardon

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Human rights advocates protest the granting of absolute pardon to U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton at the Commission of Human Rights building in Quezon City on Friday. Pemberton served just more than half of his decade-long sentence in the 2014 killing of Jennifer Laude before being pardoned recently by President Rodrigo Duterte.