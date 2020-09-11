Home > News MULTIMEDIA Rights advocates slam Pemberton pardon Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 11 2020 07:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Human rights advocates protest the granting of absolute pardon to U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton at the Commission of Human Rights building in Quezon City on Friday. Pemberton served just more than half of his decade-long sentence in the 2014 killing of Jennifer Laude before being pardoned recently by President Rodrigo Duterte. '10 taon lang sana!': Ina ni Jennifer Laude nanggagalaiti sa paglaya ni Pemberton Did US pressure Manila to release Pemberton? PH envoy says not at all DOH denies Pemberton pardon tied to access to US-made COVID-19 vaccines Read More: Joseph Scott Pemberton Jennifer Laude absolute pardon human rights protest multimedia multimedia photos /business/09/12/20/huawei-releases-os-source-code-in-push-for-own-ecosystem/overseas/09/12/20/new-covid-19-cases-rise-in-europe-drop-in-brazil-us/overseas/09/12/20/kim-jong-un-showed-off-executed-uncles-headless-body-trump/business/09/12/20/philippines-seeks-germany-help-in-wirecard-probe/classified-odd/09/12/20/indian-village-holds-crocodile-hostage