MULTIMEDIA
Philippine Red Cross distributes aid
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 11 2020 05:35 PM

Residents of Caloocan City affected by the COVID-19 crisis wait for their turn to receive relief goods from the Philippine Red Cross on Friday. The aid distribution is in partnership with the People's Republic of China and local barangay officials.