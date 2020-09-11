Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pemberton transferred to Immigration Bureau Courtesey of Gerald Bantag, Bureau of Corrections Posted at Sep 11 2020 01:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton is received by Bureau of Immigration officials on Friday in Manila. The Bureau of Corrections transferred custody of Pemberton following the pardon granted by President Duterte. Courtesey of Gerald Bantag, Bureau of Corrections Read More: Pemberton release BUCOR Bureau of Immigration pardon multimedia multimedia photos /sports/09/11/20/nfl-chiefs-fans-boo-players-show-of-unity/news/09/11/20/pro-environment-groups-idinaan-sa-pag-jogging-ang-protesta-vs-manila-bay-white-sand/business/09/11/20/virus-lockdowns-drive-exponential-growth-in-online-banking-security-bank/news/09/11/20/doh-ph-clinical-trials-for-avigan-still-hasnt-started-but-requirements-nearing-completion/entertainment/09/11/20/kakai-bautista-recovers-from-covid-19