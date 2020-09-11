Home  >  News

Pemberton transferred to Immigration Bureau

Courtesey of Gerald Bantag, Bureau of Corrections

Posted at Sep 11 2020 01:50 PM

US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton is received by Bureau of Immigration officials on Friday in Manila. The Bureau of Corrections transferred custody of Pemberton following the pardon granted by President Duterte. Courtesey of Gerald Bantag, Bureau of Corrections

