MULTIMEDIA

How to give CPR in the time of COVID-19

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Participants practice administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to dummies during an occupational first-aid training on Friday inside the Philippine Red Cross headquarters in Manila ahead of World First Aid Day on September 12, 2020. The new procedure calls for the wearing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the use of the CPR mask with one-way valve before administering the procedure to prevent the transmission of body fluids during the process.