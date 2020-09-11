MULTIMEDIA

Groups hold ‘Marcos no hero’ protest

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Human rights activists and student organizations join martial law detainees during a "Marcos no hero" protest at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City Friday, the 103rd birth anniversary of Ferdinand Marcos. The House of Representatives recently approved on third and final reading a bill declaring Sept. 11 a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte, the birthplace of the former president.