MULTIMEDIA Groups hold 'Marcos no hero' protest Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 11 2020 03:52 PM Human rights activists and student organizations join martial law detainees during a "Marcos no hero" protest at Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City Friday, the 103rd birth anniversary of Ferdinand Marcos. The House of Representatives recently approved on third and final reading a bill declaring Sept. 11 a special non-working holiday in Ilocos Norte, the birthplace of the former president. Lower House approves Marcos Day bill Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Martial Law protest Marcos No Hero Bantayog ng mga Bayani