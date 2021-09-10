Transport groups oppose no contact apprehension

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Transport groups call for end to no contact apprehension policy George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 10 2021 04:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Transport group Laban TNVS join PISTON as they stage a protest opposing the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) of various local government units in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Friday. Various transport groups are opposing the NCAP as they say its implementation adds to the burden and worries of public transport workers even as they are forced to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: No Contact Apprehension Policy NCAP no contact apprehension PISTON Laban TNVS protest Manila /sports/09/10/21/messi-hat-trick-gives-argentina-3-0-win-over-bolivia/sports/09/10/21/boxing-jimuel-pacquiao-takes-punches-for-a-cause/news/09/10/21/palace-respects-ombudsman-jail-bid-for-saln-critics/news/09/10/21/philippines-reports-17964-new-covid-19-cases/sports/09/10/21/teen-fernandezs-us-open-final-run-a-family-affair