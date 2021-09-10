Transport groups oppose no contact apprehension

MULTIMEDIA

Transport groups call for end to no contact apprehension policy

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Transport group Laban TNVS join PISTON as they stage a protest opposing the No Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) of various local government units in front of the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Friday. Various transport groups are opposing the NCAP as they say its implementation adds to the burden and worries of public transport workers even as they are forced to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.