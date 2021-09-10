MULTIMEDIA

Caloocan alley under granular lockdown as gov't announces quarantine policy shift

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Pedestrians pass by an outpost manned by barangay officers and police keeping watch of an alley under granular lockdown in Barangay 7, Caloocan on Friday as health authorities report 17,964 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country. Malacañang on Friday announced Metro Manila will only have 2 quarantine levels in hopes that it would arrest the spread of the pandemic but also allow for greater business activity.