Caloocan alley under granular lockdown as gov't announces quarantine policy shift
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 10 2021 06:24 PM

Pedestrians pass by an outpost manned by barangay officers and police keeping watch of an alley under granular lockdown in Barangay 7, Caloocan on Friday as health authorities report 17,964 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country. Malacañang on Friday announced Metro Manila will only have 2 quarantine levels in hopes that it would arrest the spread of the pandemic but also allow for greater business activity.

Metro Manila to have only 2 quarantine levels in pilot of new policy: Palace
Philippines reports 17,964 new COVID-19 cases