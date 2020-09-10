MULTIMEDIA

San Juan City distributes second tranche of SAP

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City residents line up to receive their second tranche of financial aid under the government's Social Amelioration Program through ATM machines at the FilOil Flying V Center in the city, on Thursday. The distribution started on Sept. 8, and will end on Sept. 12, after the Department of Social Welfare and Development completed its verification process for qualified beneficiaries.