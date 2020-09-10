Home > News MULTIMEDIA San Juan City distributes second tranche of SAP Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 10 2020 02:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest San Juan City residents line up to receive their second tranche of financial aid under the government's Social Amelioration Program through ATM machines at the FilOil Flying V Center in the city, on Thursday. The distribution started on Sept. 8, and will end on Sept. 12, after the Department of Social Welfare and Development completed its verification process for qualified beneficiaries. Pamamahagi ng second tranche ng SAP 96 porsiyento na: Dumlao Over 400,000 PH families yet to receive COVID-19 cash aid: DSWD Read More: COVID-19 San Juan City Social Amelioration Program second tranche DSWD /business/09/10/20/more-govt-agencies-lgus-to-accept-payments-via-paymaya/news/09/10/20/lawmakers-push-for-increase-in-housing-budget/life/09/10/20/ph-readers-and-writers-festival-2020-to-go-online/news/09/10/20/access-to-us-covid-19-vaccine-roque-says-pemberton-pardon-upholds-greater-national-interest/entertainment/09/10/20/look-maymay-entrata-edward-barber-register-for-2022-elections