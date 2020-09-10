Road clearing at Manila Port Area

Home  >  News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 11:48 AM

Authorities demolish makeshift bicycle and second hand appliances shops along Railroad Drive in Port Area, Manila Thursday. The demolition by the Manila City Department of Public Safety is part of the local government’s initiative to clear public roads to increase mobility and decongest traffic in the city. 

