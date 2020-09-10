Home > News MULTIMEDIA Road clearing at Manila Port Area ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 10 2020 11:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Authorities demolish makeshift bicycle and second hand appliances shops along Railroad Drive in Port Area, Manila Thursday. The demolition by the Manila City Department of Public Safety is part of the local government’s initiative to clear public roads to increase mobility and decongest traffic in the city. Read More: road clearing demolition Railroad Drive Port Area Manila Manila City Department of Public Safety multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/09/10/20/us-towns-destroyed-as-firefighters-battle-wildfires-under-orange-skies/overseas/09/10/20/rights-groups-say-facebook-bias-spurs-violence-in-india/news/09/10/20/job-opening-200-teacher-broadcasters-kailangan-para-sa-deped-tv/news/09/10/20/deped-ready-for-oct-5-school-opening-amid-calls-for-academic-freeze/overseas/09/10/20/kuwait-ousts-blue-collar-expats-as-slump-resentment-bite