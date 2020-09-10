Home > News MULTIMEDIA MPD participates in simultaneous earthquake drill George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 10 2020 04:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Police officers from the Manila Police District’s Theft and Robbery Section participate in the 3rd quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill inside their headquarters on Thursday. The Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council held the activity via live streaming, amid the COVID-19 quarantine, to promote disaster preparedness. Nationwide earthquake drill gagawing online sa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic Read More: earthquake drill Manila Police District Office of Civil Defense National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council /overseas/09/11/20/did-trump-disclose-secret-us-nuclear-weapon-in-interview/news/09/11/20/one-big-entity-could-snap-up-abs-cbn-frequencies-ex-dict-official/business/09/11/20/jpmorgan-chase-asks-some-managers-to-return-to-the-office/overseas/09/11/20/former-malian-officials-return-dozens-of-luxurious-vehicles/video/news/09/11/20/regulator-banks-on-la-nia-to-ease-angat-dam-water-level