MULTIMEDIA

MPD participates in simultaneous earthquake drill

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Police officers from the Manila Police District’s Theft and Robbery Section participate in the 3rd quarter nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill inside their headquarters on Thursday. The Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council held the activity via live streaming, amid the COVID-19 quarantine, to promote disaster preparedness.