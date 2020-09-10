MULTIMEDIA

Buy-bust leads to rolling shootout in Quezon City

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Scene Of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) process a vehicle involved in a drug buy-bust and police chase in Barangay Socorro in Quezon City on Thursday. The suspect allegedly tried to drive the vehicle away while exchanging fire with police during the pursuit.

The suspect was apprehended after being cornered at a dead-end street in a residential area in Cubao, and taken to the police station.