MULTIMEDIA

Cleaning up the grave before the closure

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

John Cloyd, 18, repaints the grave of his stepfather at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. He says he plans to visit with his mother in advance after Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed Executive Order No. 38 ordering the temporary closure of public and private cemeteries in the city from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 as precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. The E.O. was signed and announced on Sept. 8 to give Manila residents ample time to visit their departed before the Undas.