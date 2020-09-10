Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up the grave before the closure George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 10 2020 06:59 PM | Updated as of Sep 10 2020 07:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest John Cloyd, 18, repaints the grave of his stepfather at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. He says he plans to visit with his mother in advance after Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed Executive Order No. 38 ordering the temporary closure of public and private cemeteries in the city from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 as precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. The E.O. was signed and announced on Sept. 8 to give Manila residents ample time to visit their departed before the Undas. Paglilinis, pagbisita sa mga puntod sa Manila North Cemetery papayagan bago mag-Undas Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Manila North Cemetery Manila cemeteries closure undas All Souls Day All Saints Day multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/09/11/20/happy-sweet-16-ruffa-shares-message-for-daughter-venice/news/09/11/20/lawmakers-cant-hostage-pcoo-funds-to-force-badoy-to-quit-lacson/entertainment/09/11/20/watch-jose-mari-chan-sings-christmas-in-our-hearts-with-scarlet-snow/life/09/11/20/viral-elevator-girl-is-back-to-promote-safe-movie-watching/business/09/11/20/easing-of-social-distancing-rules-in-public-transport-set-on-sept14