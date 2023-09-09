MULTIMEDIA

Smog continues to cover Metro Manila

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Smog hangs over Metro Manila as seen from Antipolo City on Saturday. Experts from PAGASA said the presence of smog over the metro is caused by thermal inversion, or the presence of warmer air on top of colder air mass near the ground, preventing pollutants from dispersing.