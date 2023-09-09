Home  >  News

Smog continues to cover Metro Manila

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2023 07:13 PM

Smog hangs over Metro Manila as seen from Antipolo City on Saturday. Experts from PAGASA said the presence of smog over the metro is caused by thermal inversion, or the presence of warmer air on top of colder air mass near the ground, preventing pollutants from dispersing.

