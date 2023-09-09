MULTIMEDIA

Rice retailers in San Juan receive cash aid

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Agriculture and the city government of San Juan distribute cash aids to rice retailers affected by Executive Order 39, which sets price ceilings on rice, at the Agora Market on Saturday. Forty-eight registered small rice retailers from San Juan received P15,000 from the national government and P5,000 from the local government unit to augment their losses due to the price cap.