Madrasah opens in Quiapo

MULTIMEDIA
Madrasah opens in the Muslim district of Quiapo
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 09 2023 06:30 PM
Female Ustadz teach classes during the opening of the madrasah in Globo de Oro, Quiapo Manila on Saturday. Madrasah classes are held every Saturday and Sunday. The madrasah program centers on the Quran, Hadith (Muslim traditions), Arabic grammar, and literature.
- /video/news/09/09/23/p13-milyon-nalimas-sa-tindahan-sa-davao-del-norte
- /video/news/09/09/23/pamamahagi-ng-ayuda-dahil-sa-rice-price-ceiling-umarangkada-na
- /news/09/09/23/metro-manila-other-luzon-areas-to-experience-rainshowers
- /sports/09/09/23/pau-gasol-reminds-serbia-germany-jobs-not-done
- /video/news/09/09/23/maruming-tubig-sa-gripo-sa-laguna-subdivision-inireklamo