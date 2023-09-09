Madrasah opens in Quiapo

MULTIMEDIA

Madrasah opens in the Muslim district of Quiapo

ABS-CBN News

Female Ustadz teach classes during the opening of the madrasah in Globo de Oro, Quiapo Manila on Saturday. Madrasah classes are held every Saturday and Sunday. The madrasah program centers on the Quran, Hadith (Muslim traditions), Arabic grammar, and literature.

