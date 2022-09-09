MULTIMEDIA

Oplan Greyhound at Manila City Jail

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Inmates assemble at the quadrangle of the Manila City Jail as members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology conduct Oplan Greyhound within the jail premises in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday. The BJMP conducts the operation regularly to check for contraband in the jail cells being kept by the inmates, including illegal weapons and drugs.