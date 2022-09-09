x

Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Oplan Greyhound at Manila City Jail

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2022 12:35 PM

Oplan Greyhound at Manila City Jail

Inmates assemble at the quadrangle of the Manila City Jail as members of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology conduct Oplan Greyhound within the jail premises in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday. The BJMP conducts the operation regularly to check for contraband in the jail cells being kept by the inmates, including illegal weapons and drugs. 

Read More:  Manila   city jail   jail   inmates   contraband   greyhound  