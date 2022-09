Maskless sans EO

MULTIMEDIA

No EO yet for optional mask wearing outdoors

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A woman following current COVID-19 protocols buys fruit from a maskless vendor on Plaza Miranda on Friday. According to interim health chief Maria Rosario Vergeire, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently verbally approved and will issue an executive order on the lifting of the mandatory mask mandate outdoors following the recommendation of the country’s COVID-19 task force.