British Embassy Manila opens condolence book

MULTIMEDIA

Grieving for the Queen

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2022 04:16 PM

An expatriate signs his name on the condolence book at the British Embassy Manila in Taguig City on Friday after Queen Elizabeth II's death. The condolence book is open to the public from midday today and again next Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Read More:
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth death
Queen Elizabeth II death
British Embassy Manila
condolence book
Britain