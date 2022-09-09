British Embassy Manila opens condolence book

MULTIMEDIA

Grieving for the Queen

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

An expatriate signs his name on the condolence book at the British Embassy Manila in Taguig City on Friday after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The condolence book is open to the public from midday today and again next Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.