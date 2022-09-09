x

Grieving for the Queen

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2022 04:16 PM

British Embassy Manila opens condolence book

An expatriate signs his name on the condolence book at the British Embassy Manila in Taguig City on Friday after Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The condolence book is open to the public from midday today and again next Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

