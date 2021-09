Manila prepares for Typhoon Kiko

MULTIMEDIA

Manila MDRRMO prepares for Typhoon Kiko

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) secure equipment on rescue boats in preparation for Typhoon Kiko on Thursday. Kiko was located at 670 km East of Baler, Aurora moving westward at 20km/h with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center.