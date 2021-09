Jolina's aftermath in Batangas City

MULTIMEDIA

Jolina's aftermath in San Isidro, Batangas City

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents clean up their homes a day after severe tropical storm Jolina battered Barangay San Isidro, Batangas City on Thursday. The heavy rains brought by Jolina caused surrounding rivers to overflow, inundating low-lying communities in Batangas.