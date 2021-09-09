MULTIMEDIA
Foggy morning in Taal a day after Jolina battered Batangas
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 09 2021 08:57 AM | Updated as of Sep 09 2021 09:24 AM
Taal Volcano releases steam plumes amidst a foggy morning as seen from Lemery road in Batangas on Thursday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology observed an increase in Taal Volcano’s activity which was dominated by ‘upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,500 meters tall.
