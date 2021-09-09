MULTIMEDIA

Foggy morning in Taal a day after Jolina battered Batangas

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taal Volcano releases steam plumes amidst a foggy morning as seen from Lemery road in Batangas on Thursday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology observed an increase in Taal Volcano’s activity which was dominated by ‘upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated plumes 1,500 meters tall.