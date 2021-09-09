Home > News MULTIMEDIA Cleaning up after Jolina in Las Pinas George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2021 01:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) clear mud from a tunnel along Riverside Drive in Las Piñas on Thursday. Severe tropical Storm Jolina brought in heavy rains that caused waist-deep flooding in the area on Wednesday. Read More: Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) clear mud from a tunnel along Riverside Drive in Las Piñas on Thursday. /news/09/09/21/several-areas-under-signal-no-1-as-kiko-intensifies/news/09/09/21/several-areas-under-signal-no-1-as-kiko-intensifies/video/news/09/09/21/mga-batang-edad-12-17-sa-pateros-maaaring-magparehistro-sa-bakuna/sports/09/09/21/esports-to-debut-as-medal-sport-in-19th-asian-games/news/09/09/21/wi-fi-hotspots-libre-sa-public-hospitals-sa-hong-kong