Cleaning up after Jolina in Las Pinas

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 09 2021 01:34 PM

Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) clear mud from a tunnel along Riverside Drive in Las Piñas on Thursday. Severe tropical Storm Jolina brought in heavy rains that caused waist-deep flooding in the area on Wednesday. 

