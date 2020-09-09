Home > News MULTIMEDIA Robonurse set to operate in Taguig mega-quarantine facility George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2020 05:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A health worker demonstrates the “Robonurse” inside the Lakeshore Hotel Mega-Quarantine Facility in Taguig City on Wednesday. To minimize hazards for health workers, the robots are designed to carry medicine and other supplies to COVID-19 patients while nurses look on through a monitor on the robot's head. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 health workers Robonurse Lakeshore Hotel Mega-Quarantine Facility /business/09/10/20/ac-energy-joint-venture-firm-divests-stake-in-australias-infigen-energy/sports/09/10/20/football-messi-back-in-full-training-with-barca/sports/09/10/20/football-man-utd-sign-us-womens-internationals-tobin-heath-christen-press/sports/09/10/20/tennis-azarenka-blitzes-mertens-to-dance-into-us-open-semis/sports/09/10/20/tennis-serena-medvedev-move-into-us-open-semi-finals