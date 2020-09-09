MULTIMEDIA

Robonurse set to operate in Taguig mega-quarantine facility

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A health worker demonstrates the “Robonurse” inside the Lakeshore Hotel Mega-Quarantine Facility in Taguig City on Wednesday. To minimize hazards for health workers, the robots are designed to carry medicine and other supplies to COVID-19 patients while nurses look on through a monitor on the robot's head.