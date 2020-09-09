MULTIMEDIA
Groups push for workers’ rights
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 09 2020 01:27 PM
Laborers from the Manila Workers Unity, Samahan ng Manggagawa sa SLORD Development Corporation, and Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Harbour Centre stage a protest rally in front of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. The group is calling for the reinstatement of retrenched workers, regularization of contractual workers, and their right to attain minimum wages especially during the pandemic.
