Groups push for workers’ rights

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Laborers from the Manila Workers Unity, Samahan ng Manggagawa sa SLORD Development Corporation, and Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Harbour Centre stage a protest rally in front of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. The group is calling for the reinstatement of retrenched workers, regularization of contractual workers, and their right to attain minimum wages especially during the pandemic.