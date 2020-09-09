Home > News MULTIMEDIA Baseco cleanup Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 09 2020 01:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Members of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' (DENR) river warriors collect water hyacinth and other marine debris along the shores of the Baseco Compound in Manila on Wednesday. September was declared as the National Clean-Up Month under Proclamation No. 244 issued by former President Fidel Ramos in 1993. Read More: DENR River warriors Baseco National Clean-up Month /news/09/10/20/pamamahagi-ng-second-tranche-ng-sap-96-porsiyento-na-dumlao/news/09/10/20/mga-banta-laban-sa-medical-frontliners-sa-lanao-del-sur-iniimbestigahan/news/09/10/20/pagbibisita-sa-mga-sementeryo-bago-mag-undas-hinimok-para-iwas-siksikan-sa-gitna-ng-pandemya/news/09/10/20/japan-halts-search-for-crew-of-capsized-freighter-several-filipino-seamen-still-missing/sports/09/10/20/boxing-petecio-hopes-to-catch-up-as-rivals-resume-training