Baseco cleanup

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' (DENR) river warriors collect water hyacinth and other marine debris along the shores of the Baseco Compound in Manila on Wednesday. September was declared as the National Clean-Up Month under Proclamation No. 244 issued by former President Fidel Ramos in 1993.