Home > News MULTIMEDIA Asia-wide climate protests target G20 nations Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2023 01:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Climate campaigners and civil society organizations in the Philippines protest in the business district of Makati City on Friday. The environmentalists joined Asia-wide mobilizations on the occasion of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi to call on wealthy nations to lead the switch to renewable energy sources, away from funding fossil fuel projects. Read More: India G20 summit New Delhi environment climate change Makati /video/news/09/08/23/39-barangay-sk-bets-risk-disqualification-for-premature-campaigning/news/09/08/23/panoorin-umanoy-pagnanakaw-ng-motorsiklo-sa-pasig/spotlight/09/08/23/buy-the-buraots-group-seeks-help-for-bicol-pineapple-farmers/business/09/08/23/philippine-debt-hits-record-p1424-trillion-in-july/entertainment/09/08/23/park-seo-joon-to-return-to-manila-for-fan-meeting