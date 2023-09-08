MULTIMEDIA

Asia-wide climate protests target G20 nations

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Climate campaigners and civil society organizations in the Philippines protest in the business district of Makati City on Friday. The environmentalists joined Asia-wide mobilizations on the occasion of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi to call on wealthy nations to lead the switch to renewable energy sources, away from funding fossil fuel projects.