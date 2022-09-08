Home > News MULTIMEDIA Makati simulates rappel rescue during earthquake drill ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2022 02:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man conducts a rappel rescue during an earthquake drill at the MaCEA Building, Legaspi Village in Makati City on Thursday as part of the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED). The Office of Civil Defense encourage the public to join the Fourth Quarter NSED on November 11. Read More: 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) Makati City earthquake drill /entertainment/09/08/22/julia-barretto-may-reaksiyon-sa-bagong-nauugnay-kay-joshua/overseas/09/08/22/fears-of-shelling-radiation-on-a-ukraine-maternity-ward/news/09/08/22/sept-12-declared-a-special-non-working-holiday-in-ilocos-norte/news/09/08/22/doh-needs-p76-b-for-health-workers-benefits-in-2023/entertainment/09/08/22/heart-evangelistas-mom-i-am-praying-for-heart-and-chiz