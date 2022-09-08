MULTIMEDIA

Makati simulates rappel rescue during earthquake drill

A man conducts a rappel rescue during an earthquake drill at the MaCEA Building, Legaspi Village in Makati City on Thursday as part of the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED). The Office of Civil Defense encourage the public to join the Fourth Quarter NSED on November 11.