Earthquake drill at Pinyahan Elementary School

Pinyahan students join face-to-face earthquake drill

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Pinyahan Elementary School students practice the duck, cover and hold method during the national face-to-face earthquake drill in Quezon City Thursday. The Office of Civil Defense held the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED), the first face-to-face earthquake drill, after its suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic.