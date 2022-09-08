Earthquake drill at Pinyahan Elementary School

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Pinyahan students join face-to-face earthquake drill Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2022 12:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pinyahan Elementary School students practice the duck, cover and hold method during the national face-to-face earthquake drill in Quezon City Thursday. The Office of Civil Defense held the 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED), the first face-to-face earthquake drill, after its suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: 3rd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) Pinyahan Elementary school earthquake drill /life/09/08/22/bb-pilipinas-queens-visit-soldiers-at-v-luna-hospital/business/09/08/22/batanes-gov-appeals-for-buyers-of-provinces-garlic/news/09/08/22/inday-may-become-severe-tropical-storm-in-24-hours/life/09/08/22/ancient-artifacts-found-in-cebu-city-freedom-park/news/09/08/22/doh-prefers-to-keep-mask-mandate-vergeire