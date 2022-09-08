Home  >  News

Dog rescued during QC blaze

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2022 04:09 PM

A firefighter rescues a dog during a fire at a residential area along Kaingin Road in Barangay Apolonio Samson, Quezon City Thursday. At least 300 houses from 2 barangays were affected during the fire that reached 3rd alarm.

