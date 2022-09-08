Home > News MULTIMEDIA Dog rescued during QC blaze Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2022 04:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A firefighter rescues a dog during a fire at a residential area along Kaingin Road in Barangay Apolonio Samson, Quezon City Thursday. At least 300 houses from 2 barangays were affected during the fire that reached 3rd alarm. Read More: Barangay Apolonio Samson Quezon City Kaingin Road fire Bureau of Fire Protection /news/09/08/22/senate-panel-seeks-raps-vs-agri-officials-tagged-in-sugar-fiasco/news/09/08/22/dfa-nagbukas-ng-800k-passport-appointment-slots/business/09/08/22/ph-to-boost-sustainable-finance-amid-climate-change-dof/entertainment/09/08/22/julia-barretto-may-reaksiyon-sa-bagong-nauugnay-kay-joshua/overseas/09/08/22/fears-of-shelling-radiation-on-a-ukraine-maternity-ward