Rescue efforts amid floods in Batangas City

MULTIMEDIA

Severe Tropical Storm Jolina causes massive flooding in Batang

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Red Cross

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A member of the Philippine Red Cross Water Search and Rescue Team carries a dog during a rescue effort at Tierra Verde Subdivision in Pallocan West, Batangas City on Wednesday. Severe Tropical Storm Jolina brought heavy rains that caused massive flooding in Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Southern Luzon and the National Capital Region.